Rosendahl, Tennessee St. rally, beat Austin Peay 26-24

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Cameron Rosendahl threw two second-half touchdown passes to Steven Newbold as Tennessee State scored the final 17 points and the Tigers beat Austin Peay 26-24 on Saturday to snap a six-game skid.

Rosendahl was 22-of-39 passing for 220 yards, Chris Rowland had 12 receptions for 113 yards and Antonio Zita made field goals of 43, 22, 36 and a career-longest 50 yards for Tennessee State. Rowland has 82 receptions this season, a program record.

Newbold’s 8-yard touchdown catch gave the Tigers (2-6, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) their first lead and capped the scoring with 7:56 to play.

On the next play from scrimmage, JaVaughn Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 53-yard gain to the TSU 22 but the drive stalled and Logan Birchfield’s 34-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left less than 90 seconds later. Tennessee State went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and, after a short punt, the Governors (4-3, 2-1) took over near midfield but five plays later Josh Green intercepted a pass from Craig in the end zone.

The Tigers again went three-and-out and Wilson returned the punt 27 yards to the TSU 48 with 2:36 left. Austin Peay quickly moved to the 21, setting up a 32-yard field-goal attempt by Birchfield with 1:07 to go that was, again, wide left.

The Governor went into the game ranked No. 19 in the FCS Coaches poll after consecutive wins over then-No. 11 Jacksonville State and then-No. 20 Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC