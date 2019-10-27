Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Robinson leads Florida Atlantic past Old Dominion 41-3

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic cruised past Old Dominion 41-3 on Saturday.

Robinson had 208 yards passing in the first half for the Owls (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA). Backup Nick Tronti took over in the second half, adding 57 yards passing and a touchdown. Vladimir Rivas kicked two field goals.

Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown to John Raine late in the first quarter and Malcolm Davidson capped the next FAU drive with a 21-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.

Old Dominion made good on a Robinson interception with a field goal early in the second quarter to close to 14-3, but the Owls scored twice more before the break, on a 14-yard TD throw from Robinson to Harrison Bryant and on a 25-yard field goal by Rivas to lead 24-3.

Deangelo Antoine ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a tricky reverse play late in the third quarter for a 31-3 advantage and the Owls cruised from there.

Messiah deWeaver had 134 yards passing for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-4) who were held to just 204 yards of offense.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories