Robert Morris, Hawaii schedule Sept. 26 game

NCAA Football
(Stats Perform) – Hawaii football has filled an opening on its 2020 schedule with a game against Robert Morris on Sept. 26 in Honolulu.

The two schools, who will meet at Aloha Stadium, have never faced each other previously.

Robert Morris, an FCS independent this season while it transitions to the Big South in 2021, effectively replaces Hawaii’s FCS matchup in September against Fordham, whose Patriot League has canceled its fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 also is switching to a conference-only schedule this season, costing Hawaii three other games.

