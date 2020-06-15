Robert Morris: From NEC to FCS independent to Big South

(Stats Perform) – Big South football will grow to a conference-high nine programs when Robert Morris joins for the 2021 season.

Robert Morris on Monday announced a move to the Horizon League from the Northeast Conference effective July 1. The league doesn’t sponsor football, so the Colonials will play as an FCS independent this season before becoming an associate member of the Big South. They will be immediately eligible for the conference championship and automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.

Beginning in 2021, the Big South will have five core members in football — Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton and North Carolina A&T – and four associate members – Robert Morris, Monmouth, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

Robert Morris, located in the Pittsburgh suburb Moon Township, won the first five NEC titles from 1996-2000 and then in 2010, when it also claimed the conference’s first-ever playoff bid. NEC co-coach of the year Bernard Clark led the Colonials to a 7-5 record last season.