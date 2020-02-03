Rhode Island trio has NFL Combine invites

(Stats Perform) – It’s tough enough for an FCS program to have one former player participate in the NFL Combine.

The University of Rhode Island is sending three.

It’s a rarity for an FCS program, but former Rams offensive lineman Kyle Murphy and wide receivers Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter have been invited to the annual combine, where all 32 NFL teams will take an up-close-and-personal look at over 325 prospects from Feb. 23-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Murphy, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound guard, and the 6-2, 205-pound Parker made the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team as seniors. The 6-2, 190-pound Coulter declared for the 2020 NFL Draft after his junior season, when he joined Parker as a 1,000-yard receiver.

The NFL will announce the full list of combine invites in the near future. The draft will be held from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.