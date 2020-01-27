Pelini leaves Youngstown State to join LSU staff

(Stats Perform) – Bo Pelini knows what it’s like to win a national title at LSU and is ready to chase another one with the reigning FBS champion.

On Monday, Pelini resigned as Youngstown State’s head coach after five seasons to join LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s staff as defensive coordinator. He held the same position under Les Miles from 2005-07 and helped the Tigers win the BCS national championship in his final season before he left to become Nebraska’s head coach.

Pelini, 52, went 33-28 at Youngstown State, highlighted by a 12-4 mark in his second season in 2016, when the Penguins won four FCS playoff games and finished as the national runner-up. He has a 100-55 career record, including a 67-27 mark at Nebraska from 2008-14.

“The past five years have been terrific,” Pelini said. “I can’t thank President Jim Tressel and (athletic director) Ron Strollo enough for the opportunity here and support along the way. For all of the people, honestly too many to name, who were part of my YSU experience, I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you.

“The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game is something I will always treasure.”

Strollo announced a national search for Pelini’s replacement. Pelini’s 54-year-old brother Carl is Youngstown State’s assistant head coach.

LSU’s defensive coordinator position opened earlier this month when Dave Aranda departed to become Baylor’s head coach.

“We are privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football in Bo Pelini join our staff,” Orgeron said. “Bo has had some of the best defenses in football during his career and we are looking forward to him bringing his tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise back to LSU to continue to win championships.”