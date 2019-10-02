Report: Youngstown State, Pitt to meet in 2024

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – Recent games between Pittsburgh and Youngstown State have been so exciting, there appears to be good reason to do it again.

The two schools have scheduled a matchup on Sept. 21, 2024 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, FBSchedules.com reported. The report added the Penguins from the Missouri Valley Football Conference will receive a $450,000 guarantee for the game.

Pittsburgh, an ACC member, leads the series 4-1. Most recently, the Panthers won 28-21 in overtime in 2017 and 45-37 in 2015. In 2012, Youngstown State posted a 31-17 win over the Panthers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC