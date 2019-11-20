Report: Montana State, Oregon to meet in 2025

(STATS) – Montana State will play at Oregon in the 2025, according to a report Wednesday.

FBSchedules.com said the Bobcats will play at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Aug. 30, 2025. The Big Sky program will be paid a $680,000 guarantee for the game, the report added.

Oregon won 27-14 in the only previous meeting in 1947.

Montana State also will host Pioneer Football League power San Diego on Sept. 18, 2021 in Bozeman, FBSchedules reported. The Bobcats have a 3-0 all-time series lead, winning most recently in 1959.