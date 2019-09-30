Quartet Named STATS FCS National Players of the Week

(STATS) – Houston Baptist’s Bailey Zappe, North Carolina Central’s Bryan Mills, Montana’s Adam Wilson and Drake’s Ian Corwin were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 5 games ending on Sept. 28.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—-=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist, QB, Jr., 6-2, 180, Victoria, Texas

The FCS passing leader set school records for completions (43), attempts (59) and touchdowns (seven) and had 498 passing yards as Houston Baptist defeated Texas Southern 68-31 – the sixth-year Southland Conference program’s record fourth straight victory. All of Zappe’s touchdown passes came in the first three quarters, giving his 21 this season.

Honorable Mention: Karekin Brooks, RB, Penn; JaVaughn Craig, QB, Austin Peay; Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton; Bailey Fisher, QB, Tennessee Tech; Andrew Griffin, WR, Princeton; Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State; Alex Ramsey, RB, VMI; Dalton Sneed, QB, Montana; Marquis Spence, WR, Merrimack; Dawonya Tucker, RB, Prairie View A&M

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central, CB, Jr., 6-2, 170, Palmdale, California

The College of Canyons transfer tied the school record with three interceptions as North Carolina Central won a MEAC road game, 27-17 over Morgan State. One pick was in his team’s end zone and another was headed there, but he snared it out of the air at the 2. It was the Eagles’ first three-interception game since 1996. Mills also had two solo tackles.

Honorable Mention: Calin Criner, S, Eastern Washington; Tevaughn Grant, LB, Wagner; Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham; Kordell Jackson, DB, Austin Peay; Calvin Lunkins, LB, Southern; Aderick Moore, LB, Tennessee Tech; Drew Nickles, LB, Delaware; Brian O’Neill, LB, Penn; Rodney Thomas II, DB, Yale; Michael Walker, CB, Northern Colorado

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adam Wilson, Montana, PK/P, Sr., 6-0, 185, San Diego

The former University of Arizona rugby player was instrumental in giving UC Davis subpar field position during Montana’s 45-20 rout of the then-No. 4 Aggies. All three of his punts pinned the Aggies inside their 8-yard line, including a 51-yarder that went out of bounds at the 5. He averaged 61.6 yards on seven kickoffs, and only one Aggies’ drive other than a fumble recovery had a better start than their 26.

Honorable Mention: Yahia Aly, PK, Florida A&M; Dylan Burns, PK, UAlbany; Jake Coates, PR, Youngstown State; Ahmere Dorsey, WR/RS, Rhode Island; Caleb Ferguson, RB/P, Western Carolina; Gino Garcia, PK, Houston Baptist

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ian Corwin, Drake, QB, 6-0, 187, Fr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

The true freshman put it all together in his best performance and Drake’s first win of the season, 41-17 at Marist in the Pioneer Football League. Corwin completed 20 of 29 passes (69 percent) for 255 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The four TD passes went to four different receivers and were one more than he threw in the first three games combined.

Honorable Mention: John Bachus, QB, UT Martin; Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga; Deondre Johnson, RB/KR, Mercer; Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, Campbell; Marco Olivas, LB, Lafayette; Tre Richardson, CB, UIW; Quinton Williams, QB, Howard