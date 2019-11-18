Quartet earn STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) – Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero, Dayton’s Brandon Easterling, Lamar’s Bailey Giffen and Southern Illinois’ Javon Williams Jr. were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 12 games ending Nov. 16.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, RB, R-Jr., 5-10, 190, Lyndhurt, New Jersey

Guerriero racked up 303 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns as Monmouth beat Campbell 47-10 to clinch the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs and at least a share of the conference title for the first time. He carried the ball 30 times for a career-high 237 yards, scoring on runs of 57, 2 and 75 yards. He also had three receptions for 66 yards, including a 50-yard score.

Honorable Mention: Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M; Mitch Brott, LT, Montana State; Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross; D.J. Davis, RB, Southern Illinois; Tyray Devezin, RB, Mercer; Shelton Eppler, QB, Northwestern State; Danley Exilhomme, RB, Central Connecticut State; Izaiah Gathings, WR, Gardner-Webb; Isaiah Hill, WR, Eastern Illinois; Quay Holmes, RB, ETSU; Jah-Maine Martin, RB, North Carolina A&T; Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale; Ladarius Skelton, QB, Southern; Samori Toure, WR, Montana; Donovan Williams, RB, Sam Houston State

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brandon Easterling, Dayton, S, Jr. 6-0, 203, Fairborn, Ohio

Easterling tied the Pioneer Football League record with three interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six, and he also had 11 tackles (seven solo) to lead Dayton’s 46-29 victory at Drake. His pick-six occurred on the final play of the first half as he denied Drake a TD and then went the other way to give the Flyers their first lead. His other interceptions led to Dayton scores and he finished with 138 yards in returns.

Honorable Mention: Chris Agyemang, DE, Sacred Heart; Andre Brackett, DB, Bryant; Willie Eubanks III, LB, The Citadel; Da’Quan Grimes, LB, Monmouth; Zach Hall, LB, Southeast Missouri; Dimitri Holloway, LB, James Madison; Sully Laiche, DE, Nicholls; Jayden Pauling, LB, Western Carolina; Donnell Rodgers, LB, North Dakota; Isiah Swann, CB, Dartmouth; Devin Taylor, RB, Illinois State; Jelani Taylor, S, Cornell; Juwan Taylor, DB, Alcorn State; Gerrit Van Itallie, LB, Bucknell

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bailey Giffen, Lamar, PK, Jr., 5-9, 165, Bryan, Texas

Giffen was 4-for-4 on field goals, including two beyond 50 yards, and was 2-of-2 on PATs while scoring 14 points in Lamar’s 31-26 loss at Houston Baptist in the Southland Conference. The transfer so enjoyed kicking a career-long 51-yard field goal in the first quarter that he upped his best from 53 yards out in the second. He added 36- and 24-yarders, giving him an FCS-high 20 field goals this season.

Honorable Mention: Matt Campbell, P, The Citadel; Cade Coffey, P, Idaho; Earnest Edwards, WR/RS, Maine; Mason Pierce, KR, McNeese; Luke Samperi, PK, Bryant; Alex Usry, PK, Charleston Southern

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois, RB, R-Fr., 6-1, 239, Centralia, Illinois

Williams continued to flash versatility in Southern Illinois’ fifth straight win, 45-21 at Western Illinois. He carried the ball 19 times for a career-high 149 yards with three touchdowns, which lifted him to 18 overall for the season, a Missouri Valley Football Conference record for freshmen. He also completed both of his passes for 48 more yards and had one reception for six yards.

Honorable Mention: John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin; Dequece Carter, RB, Fordham; Cooper DeVeau, CB, Brown; Josh Green, DB, Tennessee State; Keaton Heide, QB, South Dakota State; Ethan Hull, LB, Jacksonville; Will Knight, RB, Delaware; Jaren Mitchell, WR, Northern Colorado; Gavin Pringle, CB, Bucknell; Scott Valentas, LB, Columbia