QB Simmons, strong ground game lead South Dakota to victory

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Austin Simmons threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, South Dakota had two 100-yard rushers, and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21 on Saturday.

Kai Henry ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Canaan Brooks had 113 yards and a TD for the Coyotes (4-6, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who rushed for 327 yards. Simmons added 180 passing yards for a total offense of 507.

South Dakota led 35-14 at halftime on three touchdown passes by Simmons, a rushing touchdown by Simmons and a short TD run by Henry. The Coyotes scored the first three touchdowns of the second half and led 56-14 until late in the fourth quarter.

Joe Craycraft completed 18 of 30 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns under heavy pressure for the Penguins (5-5, 1-5). He was sacked six times.

Both teams had double-digit penalties for triple-digit yards (Youngstown State 10 for 103; South Dakota (13 for 124).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories