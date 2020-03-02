Pro days are next for FCS prospects

(Stats Perform) – The end of the NFL Combine flows into the start of pro days across college campuses.

They begin this week and continue for about five weeks, all providing an opportunity for prospects to make impressions to NFL scouts before the draft is held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

At a pro day, a prospect goes through Combine-type measurements and testing, usually at a campus site.

Some of the leading FCS-level prospects with upcoming pro days include Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn (March 12), Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero (March 12), Portland State tight end/fullback Charlie Taumoepeau (March 13), Illinois State running back James Robinson and safety Luther Kirk (March 18), James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter and quarterback Ben DiNucci (March 19) and South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor (March 19 at South Carolina).

Also, Dayton tight end Adam Trautman (March 25 at Ohio State) Rhode Island wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Aaron Parker and offensive guard Kyle Murphy (March 25 at Bryant) and Montana inside linebacker Dante Olson (April 2).

FCS champion North Dakota State, which boasts defensive end Derrek Tuszka, tight end Ben Ellefson and others, has yet to announce the date of its pro day later this month.