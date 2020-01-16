Presbyterian extends Spangler through 2021

(Stats Perform) – Presbyterian coach Tommy Spangler has signed a multi-year contract extension through the 2021 season, which will be the Blue Hose’s first in the Pioneer Football League.

Athletics director Rob Acunto announced the extension on Thursday, saying he is encouraged by the direction of the program under the 58-year-old Spangler, who just completed the third season of his second stint leading the Blue Hose. They won two of their final three games to finish 2-10 and are 50-49 in his nine overall seasons.

Presbyterian played its final season in the Big South Conference after dropping scholarships. It will compete as an FCS independent this year before joining the non-scholarship PFL in 2021.

“I have seen a ton of progress by the team over the last few years and am encouraged by what we are building, as well as by the support we have here on campus,” said Spangler, who’s spent 17 years on the Blue Hose coaching staff.