Prairie View A&M beats Virginia Lynchburg 51-0

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Jared Scott caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns to help Prairie View A&M beat Virginia Lynchburg 51-0 on Saturday.

Jalen Morton started at quarterback for the Panthers (3-4) and played the 11/2 quarters before Tyriek Starks entered in relief. Morton passed for 144 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and Starks passed for 194 yards and a TD.

Caleb Broach ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and Ahmad Antoine added 48 yards rushing and a TD run. Prairie View A&M ran 63 times for 294 yards and four TDs.

The Panthers outgained the Dragons 632-194 in total offense.

Virginia Lynchburg is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

