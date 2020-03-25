Police: Washington State safety Bryce Beekman found dead

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman has died.

Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said Wednesday the 22-year-old Beekman was found dead at a residence in Pullman. He declined to provide additional details and said more information would be released later by the Whitman County coroner’s office.

Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.

Teammates took to social media late Tuesday and early Wednesday expressing their sadness and condolences. Washington State’s program is barely two years removed from the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January 2018.

”Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters,” wrote offensive lineman Liam Ryan.

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, in a conference call with reporters earlier Tuesday, said the majority of players had stayed in their hometowns following spring break. Washington State has moved to an online/remote learning platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring football practice, originally scheduled to start this week, has been postponed.

But Rolovich said a few players had returned to Pullman.

”I would say the majority of them are back home with their families,” Rolovich said.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25