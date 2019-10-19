Plitt’s 3 TDs lead Ball St. to a 52-14 romp over Toledo

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Drew Plitt threw three touchdowns and Malik Dunner ran for two scores and Ball State dominated Toledo 52-14 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) built a 38-0 lead by halftime. Plitt threw touchdowns of 24 and 39 yards to Riley Miller in a 2 1/2-minute span following Ryan Rimmler’s 42-yard field goal in the first quarter for a 17-0 lead. Dunner had a 51-yard touchdown run early in the second. Before intermission, Walter Fletcher had a 3-yard TD run and Plitt threw a 36-yard score to Justin Hall.

Ball State outgained Toledo in total yardage 580-309 with 374 coming from the Cardinals’ rushing attack. Ball State converted half their 12 third-down conversion attempts and were 2 of 2 on fourth down.

Plitt was 11-for-17 passing for 206 yards, Caleb Huntley ran for 119 yards on 20 carries and Dunner tallied 90 yards on two carries. His 39-yard TD run with 1:53 left in the third quarter made it 52-7.

Ronnie Jones was the lone bright sport for the Rockets (4-3, 1-2) with 72 yards rushing on eight carries and two scores.

