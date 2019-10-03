Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to return against Duke

PITTSBURGH (AP)Kenny Pickett will be back at quarterback for Pittsburgh on Saturday when the Panthers play at Duke.

Coach Pat Narduzzi withheld Pickett as a precaution from last week’s game, a victory over Delaware. He said Pickett was ”banged up” from the upset of UCF on Sept. 22.

Nick Patti played well in Pickett’s absence. The Panthers (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a slow start but rallied to a 17-14 victory.

Narduzzi said Thursday Pickett practiced all three days this week and will be ready to face the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0).

Senior wide receiver Tre Tipton, however, is done for the season. Narduzzi said Tipton had knee surgery Wednesday. In three games this season, he caught seven passes for 81 yards. Narduzzi said the team will explore a medical redshirt.

