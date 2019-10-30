Penn State’s Shelton reprimanded for spitting on opponent

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP)The Big Ten has reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game.

The conference also said Tuesday it supports the one-game suspension Shelton was given by Penn State.

Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their next game Nov. 9 at No. 13 Minnesota.

Shelton was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 28-7 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.

