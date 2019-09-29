Passing connection leads Liberty over New Mexico

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Stephen Calvert threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gandy-Golden caught six passes for 144 yards and Liberty defeated New Mexico 17-10 on Saturday night.

Calvert’s touchdown passes were 3 yards to Gandy-Golden in the first quarter and 2 yards to Jerome Jackson in the second quarter. Liberty (3-2) added a 42-yard field goal by Alex Probert in the third quarter and led 17-3 deep into the final period.

Gandy-Golden entered the game as the FCS leader in receiving yards (544 yards) and receiving yards per game (136 yards). Joshua Mack rushed for 95 yards for the Flames.

New Mexico (2-2) was held out of end zone until the final minute when Aaron Molina caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tevaka Tuioti with 43 seconds remaining. Liberty recovered an onside-kick and ran out the clock.

Tuioti completed 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. The Lobos ran for 223 yards, led by Ahmari Davis with 99 yards.

Calvert and Gandy-Golden had huge games against New Mexico last season, as well. Calvert threw for 417 yards and Gandy-Golden had a program-record 245 receiving yards in a 52-43 Flames win over the Lobos.