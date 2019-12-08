Live Now
Pac-12 South champion Utah to face Texas in Alamo Bowl

NCAA Football
No. 12 Utah (11-2, Pac-12) vs. Texas (7-5, Big 12); Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: RB Zack Moss, 1,359 yards rushing, 15 TDs.

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger, 3,462 yards passing, 29 TDs.

NOTABLE

Utah: The Utes blew their chance at a potential playoff spot when they lost to Oregon 37-15 in the Pac-12 title game. Utah had won its previous eight games.

Texas: The Longhorns took a step back in 2019 by winning just seven games. Texas lost three of its last five games.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah: First appearance in the Alamo Bowl. The Utes are 17-5 in bowl games.

Texas: Third appearance in the Alamo Bowl since 2012. The Longhorns beat Georgia in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

