Ohio, Nevada meet for 1st time in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

NCAA Football
Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs. Nevada (7-5, Mountain West), Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: Sophomore QB Nathan Rourke threw for 2,676 yards and 20 TDs, with five INTs.

Nevada: Redshirt freshman QB Carson Strong threw for 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, in nine games.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have become bowl regulars under coach Frank Solich, who has guided them into the postseason for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Ohio had a winning conference record for the fifth straight year.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack is looking for its second straight bowl victory after beating Arkansas State 16-13 in overtime in last year’s Arizona Bowl.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Bobcats are making their 11th consecutive postseason appearance and 13th in program history.

Nevada: Third appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wolf Pack are in a bowl for the 12th time in the last 15 seasons and 17th time overall.

