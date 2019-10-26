Null’s game-winning FG edges Cornell past Brown 37-35

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Nickolas Null booted a 41-yard field goal that shaved the left upright with nine seconds on the clock as Cornell turned back a resurgent Brown 37-35 on Saturday for its first Ivy League win of the season.

Cornell (2-4, 1-2) led 20-12 at the break, but Brown’s Omari Garry scored from the 1 on the opening drive after halftime and the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the period.The Bears (1-5, 0-3) fashioned two unanswered scoring drives in the final period – a 9-yard pass from EJ Perry to Demitri Jackson and a 35-yard Dawson Goepferich field goal – to grab a 35-34 lead with 4:17 remaining.

Big Red held Brown on downs when Jake Watkins sacked Perry for a loss of 16 yards when the Bears were attempting to convert a fourth-and-6 at the 12. Cornell took the ball the other way in five plays, setting up Null’s game-winner with nine seconds left.