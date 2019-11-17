Northwestern State rallies to upend Sam Houston State 31-28

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Shelton Eppler passed for 306 yards and ran for the winning score as Northwestern State came from 14 points down to upset Sam Houston State 31-28 on Saturday.

The loss knocked the Bearkats (6-5, 5-3) out of a four-way tie for first in the Southland Conference.

Donovan Williams scored two early touchdowns, and a 23-yard interception return by Dwayne Williams staked Sam Houston to a 21-7 lead after a quarter.

Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5) turned the tables with a 17-point momentum swing in the second quarter. Eppler passed to Quan Shorts for a 78-yard pass play, Daniel Justino added a 43-yard field goal and Shemar Bartholomew returned an interception 96 yards for a 24-21 halftime lead.

The teams traded TD rushes in the third quarter with Eppler running in the game-winner from 5 yards out. The Bearkats were held to four punts and were intercepted on their final five possessions.

Sam Houston State’s five losses have all been by a touchdown or less.