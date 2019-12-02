Northwestern parts ways with OC/QBs coach McCall

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.

Fitzgerald announced the move a day after Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win with a win at Illinois in the season finale.

McCall previously spent five seasons at Bowling Green after stops at Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.

