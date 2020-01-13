Northern Arizona sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Northern Arizona will open the season at Arizona State and play five times at the Walkup Skydome as part of an 11-game 2020 schedule, announced Monday.

The Lumberjacks will seek to improve on a 4-8 mark, including 2-6 in the Big Sky Conference, in coach Chris Ball’s second season.

NAU will head downstate to take on Arizona State on Sept. 3. The Lumberjacks will face South Dakota in its home opener on Sept. 12, and also host Idaho State (Oct. 3), Southern Utah (Oct. 17), UC Davis (Nov. 7) and Montana (Nov. 14).

—=

2020 Northern Arizona Schedule

Sept. 3, at Arizona State

Sept. 12, South Dakota

Sept. 19, at Eastern Washington

Sept. 26, at Northern Colorado*

Oct. 3, Idaho State*

Oct. 17, Southern Utah*

Oct. 24, at Sacramento State*

Oct. 31, at Idaho*

Nov. 7, UC Davis* (Homecoming)

Nov. 14, Montana*

Nov. 21, at Cal Poly*

* – Big Sky game