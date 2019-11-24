North Dakota surges past Southern Utah, 36-18

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Nate Ketteringham threw for two touchdowns, Luke Skokna ran for two scores, and North Dakota defeated Southern Utah 36-18 on Saturday.

Ketteringham finished 22 of 31 for 286 yards. Skokna carried 11 times for 114 yards. Noah Wanzek had six receptions for 100 yards for the Fighting Hawks (7-4), who finished 6-0 at home this season.

Skokna’s 28-yard run late in the third quarter helped North Dakota extend its 20-18 lead and his 34-yard run in the fourth capped the scoring. Brady Leach kicked three field goals for UND.

After falling behind 7-0, Southern Utah (3-9) took a 15-7 lead in the second quarter on a Thomas Duckett 1-yard run and an 18-yard Duckett TD catch from Chris Helbig. However, the Thunderbirds would only add Kekoa Sasaoka’s 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Helbig completed 24 of 42 passes for 258 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories