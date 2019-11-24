North Dakota State wins 21-7 for 33rd straight victory

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Kobe Johnson, Adam Cofield and Trey Lance all ran for touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State completed a perfect regular season with a 21-7 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Bison (12-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) won their 33rd consecutive game, tying their own record (2012-14) for the longest win streak in FCS history and eighth-longest all-time in Division I.

Johnson ran 44 yards for a first-quarter touchdown but Javon Williams Jr. went 28 yards in the second quarter for Southern Illinois. Cofield ran 8 yards for the go-ahead score in the third quarter and Lance added a 34-yarder in the fourth. The three NDSU scoring drives went for 74 yards or longer.

The Bison ran for 246 yards with Lance throwing for 146 more.

The Salukis (7-5, 5-3) got 117 yards rushing on 23 carries from Williams, but had just 70 yards passing.

