North Dakota State has streaks on line versus Coyotes

(STATS) – Think of it this way: South Dakota ended North Dakota State’s 26-game home winning streak in 2015 and few saw it coming.

The Coyotes will try for a similar shocker on Saturday when they face the nation’s top-ranked FCS team in the Fargodome. The heavily favored Bison are riding a 24-game home winning streak, two shy of matching their Missouri Valley Football Conference record which ended four years ago against a USD squad that was on a 14-game conference losing streak. Miles Bergner’s walk-off field goal delivered the 24-21 upset.

NDSU (10-0), under first-year coach Matt Entz, has a handful of streaks on the line against the Coyotes (4-6). With a win, the Bison will extend their run of consecutive MVFC championships to nine and clinch the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

A win also would be their 32nd in a row and move them within one of tying their FCS-record 33 straight spanning the 2002-04 seasons. In addition to moving within one win of the MVFC record for consecutive home wins, they would move within three of their program record for consecutive home wins – 28 from 1964-69, prior to the MVFC’s existence.

The Bison end the regular season on Nov. 23 with a visit to Southern Illinois.