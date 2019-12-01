Nicholls wins FCS playoff opener, 24-6, over North Dakota

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Chase Fourcade accounted for two TDs, Julien Gums ran for 172 yards and Nicholls beat North Dakota 24-6 Saturday in a first-round FCS playoff game.

Gums, who went over 1,000 yards this season, led a rushing attack that gained 316. Dontrell Taylor added 95 yards rushing and a score. Dai’Jean Dixon had 122 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Nicholls (9-4), which tied for first with Central Arkansas in the Southland Conference, won its sixth straight game and will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion North Dakota State next Saturday.

Fourcade gave the Colonels a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter on 1-yard score, one play after Nate Ketteringham was strip-sacked by Sully Laich and Brandon Forntenot made the recovery.

A second field goal by Brady Leach closed the gap but Fourcade threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dixon with 4:22 left in the third quarter and Taylor added a 2-yard TD late in the fourth.

Ketteringham threw for 269 yards with an interception with Travis Toivonen making 10 catches for 121 yards. The Fighting Hawks (7-5) rushed for just 44 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories