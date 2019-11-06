New Hampshire, Syracuse schedule 2026 game

(STATS) – New Hampshire and Syracuse announced Wednesday they will meet for the first time during the 2026 season.

The matchup will be played Sept. 5, 2026 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

“We are excited to schedule Syracuse,” UNH athletic director Marty Scarano said. “They are a historic, tradition-bound Eastern program and the ‘Dome’ is a fabulous environment to play in. Our long record of playing FBS institutions has taken us all over the United States and while creating neat opportunities for our athletes, we’ve also been fairly successful on the field as well.”

New Hampshire had a five-game winning streak over FBS opponents spanning the 2004-09 seasons and last won 22-12 at Georgia Southern in 2017.