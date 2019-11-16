Nebraska gives Scott Frost 2-year extension through 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Nebraska coach Scott Frost has received a two-year contract extension through 2026.

The university announced the extension Saturday before the Cornhuskers’ game against No. 14 Wisconsin.

Frost is 8-13 in his second season since leaving Central Florida, which he led to a 13-0 record in 2017. The Huskers are 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play this season.

In a joint statement, chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said they are ”committed to Frost and the direction he’s taking the program.”

The original terms of Frost’s contact will remain intact. He is paid $5 million per year.

