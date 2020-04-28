Nebraska backup quarterback Noah Vedral planning to transfer

Breaking News
NCAA Football
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school, an athletic department spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years and will be a junior in the fall. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after Scott Frost was hired away from UCF in December 2017.

With Martinez out because of injury, Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season. The native of Wahoo, Nebraska, appeared in four other games and finished 34-of-52 passing for 418 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three TDs.

Martinez, who will be a junior in the fall, and Luke McCaffrey, who’ll be a redshirt freshman, are the Cornhuskers’ only returning scholarship quarterbacks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

