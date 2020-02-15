NDSU’s Lance on crutches following medical procedure

(Stats Perform) – North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is using crutches following a recent medical procedure for a lower body injury.

Forum Communications in Fargo first reported the procedure on Saturday, adding Lance’s injury dates to high school. Coach Matt Entz provided few specifics to the newspaper, but said the issue will not affect the rising sophomore going forward.

This past season, Lance helped North Dakota State capture its third straight FCS national title. He claimed the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award as the national offensive player of the year, the first rookie recipient – he was a redshirt freshman – in the award’s 33-year history. He also received the Jerry Rice Award, which honors the national freshman of the year.

“It’s a good time to take advantage of some down time,” Entz said. “It will allow him to rest and get him healthy. We’ll follow doctors’ orders on the recovery process.”

Lance accounted for 3,886 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns in 16 games. He has begun his career without throwing an interception in 288 pass attempts, including one in 2018.