NDSU’s Cox enters transfer portal

(Stats Perform) – North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of transferring to an FBS school for his final season.

Cox has been a key member of NDSU’s three straight FCS championship squads and will likely draw significant interest for a graduate transfer season. At an FBS program, he could raise his stature as a 2021 NFL Draft prospect.

“One of the goals I set for myself was to play football at the D1A FBS level,” Cox wrote on Twitter on Monday. “By entering the graduate transfer portal, I have the opportunity to explore that dream. I’m looking forward to what this next opportunity holds and hope all of you will support me in this next step and throughout my career. Go Bison!”

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Cox, from Kansas City, Missouri, was the 2018 defensive player of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and made the Stats Perform FCS All-America second team after his sophomore and junior seasons. He has 258 tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, and nine takeaways in 45 career games, including 38 starts.

Cox’s younger brother Jasir also is a linebacker in the North Dakota State program.