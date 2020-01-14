NDSU title win draws nearly 2.7M viewers

(Stats Perform) – The NCAA Division I FCS championship game on Saturday drew nearly 2.7 million viewers to the ABC broadcast – a record for the playoffs in the subdivision.

ShowBuzzDaily.com reported viewership of 2,686,000 for North Dakota State’s 28-20 win over James Madison in Frisco, Texas. The anticipated game matched two teams that were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, the entire season.

The championship game was on network TV for the first time since CBS televised Youngstown State’s win over Boise State in the 1994 final.

The previous high with FCS playoff viewership was 1.98 million for North Dakota State’s 2016 quarterfinal-round win over South Dakota State, according to SportsTVRatings.