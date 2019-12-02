NC State fires defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State has fired defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable after a four-win season, though first-year athletics director Boo Corrigan is publicly backing head coach Dave Doeren.

The school announced the move Monday, two days after the Wolfpack closed the season with a 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina. Huxtable had been defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since Doeren’s arrival before the 2013 season, though the team added Tony Gibson as a co-defensive coordinator last season while switching to a 3-3-5 alignment.

North Carolina State allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards.

But Corrigan issued a statement saying Doeren ”is our football coach,” adding Doeren ”has earned it” after consecutive nine-wins seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Corrigan says he plans to do ”all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories