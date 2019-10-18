N.C. A&T-Florida A&M game moved to Sunday

(STATS) – Officials in the MEAC announced Friday the North Carolina A&T at Florida A&M football game has been rescheduled to Sunday due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nestor.

The matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, will kick off at Bragg Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

The tropical system’s track is forecast to pass over the panhandle of Florida, including Tallahassee, Friday night and into Saturday.

Florida A&M (5-1, 3-0) shares first place in the MEAC with Bethune-Cookman. North Carolina A&T (4-1, 2-0), ranked 10th nationally, is a half game behind the two teams.

