Most outstanding players in FCS championship game

(STATS) - Two-time defending champion North Dakota State is on an FCS-record 36-game winning streak, but it's a small underdog to James Madison heading into Saturday's national championship game, according to several U.S. sportsbooks.

DraftKings has James Madison as a 1½-point favorite with the game's over-under line at 51½ points. 5Dimes has James Madison as a 1-point favorite with an over-under line of 50½ points.