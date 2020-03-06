Montana’s Hauck receives four-year contract extension

(Stats Perform) – After Bobby Hauck guided Montana back to the FCS playoffs last season, the Griz are preparing for more success, locking up the winningest coach in program history to a four-year contract extension.

The Big Sky university announced the agreement, which runs through January 2024, on Friday.

“I am excited to have Coach Hauck under contract for four more years leading the football program,” athletic director Kent Haslam said. “He is the right person for the job, and I appreciate his commitment and loyalty to the University of Montana. He is building a program for lasting success both in the classroom and on the football field.”

The 55-year-old Hauck is 96-26 in nine seasons with the Griz. Each of his first seven teams won Big Sky titles and appeared in the playoffs, with three national runner-up finishes, from 2003-09. Having departed to coach UNLV, he returned in December 2017, and after a 6-5 campaign in 2018, Hauck guided the Griz to a 10-4 record and their first playoff appearance since 2015 last season.

Over the last two years, the Griz have posted the best team GPAs in program history, including four straight semesters with an average of 3.0 or better.

Hauck was 15-49 at UNLV and has a 111-75 overall record.