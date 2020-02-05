Montana strengthens with recruiting class

(Stats Perform) – Montana will seek immediate impact from transfers and grow with key high school recruits from a signing class that grew to 22 on Wednesday.

Oregon State transfer cornerbacks TraJohn Cotton and Omar Hicks Onu will compete at the position after the Grizzlies lost both of its senior starters. Junior college quarterback Robbie Patterson is expected to compete with redshirt senior Cam Humphrey to fill the starting spot.

Coach Bobby Hauck’s third recruiting class since returning to the program also featured wide receiver Peyton Brammer from Brush Prairie, Wash.; tight end Erik Barker from Keizer, Ore.; safety Rishi Daniels from Seattle; and high school teammates Aaron Fontes, a wide receiver, and Xavier Harris, a running back, from Oxnard, Calif.

Montana is coming off a 2019 campaign in which it qualified for the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2015, finishing 10-4 and ranked sixth nationally.

“It’s fun to walk into schools or kids home and have people address the fact that the Griz are back in business,” Hauck said.

—=

MONTANA 2020 SIGNEES

Erik Barker, TE, 6-4, 225, Keizer, Ore. (McNary)

Peyton Brammer, TE, 6-5, 205, Brush Prairie, Wash. (Hockinson)

Brandon Casey, OL, 6-5, 265, Sandpoint, Idaho (Sandpoint)

*TraJohn Cotton, CB, 6-1, 187, Sacramento, Texas (Inderkum/Oregon State)

Asher Croy, LB, 6-0, 206, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman Senior)

Rishi Daniels, S, 5-11, 175, Seattle, Wash. (Seattle Prep)

Drew Deck, WR, 5-9, 150, Kalispell, Mont. (Glacier)

Aaron Fontes, WR, 6-1, 170, Oxnard, Calif. (Oxnard)

Kevin Good, OL, 6-4, 270, Rocklin, Calif. (Whitney)

Journey Grimsrud, DL, 6-3, 240, Huntley, Mont. (Huntley Project)

Xavier Harris, RB, 5-10, 185, Oxnard, Calif. (Oxnard)

Omar Hicks Onu, CB, 6-1, 192, Carrollton, Texas (Hebron/Oregon State)

Chase Johansen, LB, 6-1, 215, Park City, Utah (Park City)

Jaxon Lee, RB, 6-1, 183, Missoula, Mont. (Sentinel)

Kila Lincoln, OL, 6-5, 250, Kamuela, Hawaii (Hawaii Prep Academy)

Henry Nuce, DL, 6-4, 235, Kalispell, Mont. (Glacier)

Guido Ossello, WR, 6-3, 195, Butte, Mont. (Butte Central Catholic)

*Robbie Patterson, QB, 5-11, 200, Medford, Ore. (South Medford/Saddleback CC)

Grayson Pibai, LS, 6-3, 205, Clackamas, Ore. (Clackamas)

Carson Rostad, QB, 6-3, 215, Hamilton, Mont. (Hamilton)

Matt Simkins, TE, 6-4, 190, Butte, Mont. (Butte Central Catholic)

Autjoe Soe, CB, 6-1, 161, Murray, Utah (Murray)

*-Transfer