Montana State, Montana rise in STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) – Archrivals Montana and Montana State aren’t fond of sharing with each other, but they had to give some elbow room in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.

The two 4-1 teams both appeared in the Top 10 of the national media poll for the first time in nearly five years. Montana State moved up one spot to No. 6 and Montana 10 spots to No. 8 – their first tag-team of the Top 10 since Oct. 20, 2014, although in between both made separate appearances.

Each posted a rousing win in its Big Sky opener on Saturday. Montana State overcame a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter to power past Northern Arizona 49-31. Montana allowed a similar comeback to UC Davis last season, but this year, the Grizzlies never trailed against the then-No. 4 Aggies in winning 45-20.

The top three spots in the rankings didn’t change. North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State have held 1, 2 and 3, respectively, since the preseason. NDSU and SDSU had byes this past weekend while James Madison routed then-No. 24 Elon 45-10.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Sept. 30)

1. North Dakota State (4-0), 3,968 points (152 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result Bye

2. James Madison (4-1), 3,786 (7)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 45-10 win over Elon

3. South Dakota State (3-1), 3,670

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: Bye

4. Weber State (2-2), 3,349

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 29-17 win over Northern Iowa

5. Villanova (5-0), 3,178

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 33-17 win over Maine

6. Montana State (4-1), 3,058

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 49-31 win over Northern Arizona

7. Kennesaw State (4-1), 2,928

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 31-7 win over Reinhardt

8. Montana (4-1), 2,594

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 45-20 win over UC Davis

9. Towson (3-2), 2,370

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 38-0 loss to Florida

10. Illinois State (3-1), 2,307

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: Bye

11. Central Arkansas (3-1), 2,096

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: Bye

12. UC Davis (2-3), 2,021

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 45-20 loss to Montana

13. Northern Iowa (2-2), 1,962

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 29-17 loss to Weber State

14. Furman (3-2), 1,943

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 17-10 win over ETSU

15. North Carolina A&T (3-1), 1,754

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 37-0 win over Delaware State

16. Nicholls (2-2), 1,505

Previous Ranking: 12 tie; Last Week’s Result: 24-3 loss to Texas State

17. Southeastern Louisiana (3-1), 1,393

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: 44-27 win over Northwestern State

18. Youngstown State (4-0), 1,253

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: 45-10 win over Robert Morris

19. Delaware (3-2), 1,167

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 17-14 loss to Pittsburgh

20. Maine (2-3), 1,147

Previous Ranking: 12 tie; Last Week’s Result: 33-17 loss to Villanova

21. Jacksonville State (3-2), 892

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 52-33 loss to Austin Peay

22. Eastern Washington (2-3), 731

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week’s Result: 35-20 win over North Dakota

23. Southeast Missouri (2-2), 616

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: Bye

24. Stony Brook (4-1), 527

Previous Ranking: N/A; Last Week’s Result: 31-27 win over Rhode Island

25. Princeton (2-0), 483

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 56-23 win over Bucknell

Dropped Out: Elon (24), The Citadel (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Dartmouth 146, South Carolina State 113, Austin Peay 99, Sam Houston State 97, Houston Baptist 86, Elon 82, Indiana State 66, Yale 66, The Citadel 40, Sacramento State 32, Samford 30, Wofford 26, Tennessee Tech 24, Southern Illinois 23, Central Connecticut State 17, Idaho State 13, Eastern Kentucky 12, Alcorn State 2, North Dakota 2, Cal Poly 1