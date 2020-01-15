Monmouth’s Guerriero declares for NFL Draft

(Stats Perform) – The underdog role has long motivated Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero, and it’s something he will likely draw off moving forward after announcing he will forsake his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Guerriero led the FCS and set a Monmouth single-season record with 1,995 rushing yards as a junior. He made the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team and tied for third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the national offensive player of the year.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I look forward to what’s to come,” Guerriero posted on social media.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster was just under 4,000 rushing yards and scored 39 touchdowns across his three seasons. Also an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield, he entered Monmouth as a track runner in 2016 and didn’t join the football program until the following year. He helped the Hawks win the Big South title and a playoff game for the first time while they went 11-3 this season.

“Pete has great vision, he is a very patient runner,” Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said. “He allows things to develop in front of him, and once he sees a crease, he has the acceleration and explosive speed to get through the line of scrimmage and get to the second and third levels.”

The deadline for college underclassmen to apply for early entry to the draft is Monday.