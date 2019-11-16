Mobley kicks 3 FGs to help carry Temple past Tulane, 29-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Will Mobley kicked three field goals and Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes as Temple held off Tulane, 29-21 in an American Athletic Conference battle between two bowl-eligible teams Saturday afternoon.

Mobley connected from 35 yards in the first quarter to put the Owls on the board and, after Kenny Yeboah caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Todd Centeio, added another from 27-yards out in the second to give Temple (7-3, 4-2) a 13-7 halftime lead.

Mobley kicked a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Yeboah caught an 8-yard pass from Russo to make it 22-7 after three.

Darius Bradwell scored from 4 yards out to pull Tulane (6-4, 3-3) within eight, 22-14, but Jadan Blue caught a 16-yard pass from Russo to put the game out of reach, 29-14, with just under 10 minutes to play.

Russo was 22 of 38 for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Blue had 12 catches for 131 yards and a score.