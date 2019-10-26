Mississippi Valley State gets 1st conference win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Caleb Johnson ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on Saturday as Mississippi Valley State beat Texas Southern 35-14 for the Delta Devils’ first conference win of the season.

Dejerric Bryant passed for 57 yards and a touchdown and ran for 97 yards and a score for the Delta Devils (2-6, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers (0-8, 0-4) scored first by blocking Justin Read’s punt and Ke’Lenn Davis returning it 5 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Mississippi Valley State answered with 28 straight points that included Tadarius Davis’ interception return and Jerry Garner’s safety. Bryant’s 2-yard keeper made it 28-7 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Dominic Franklin ran 22 times for 79 yards and DeAndre Johnson ran 11 times for 65 yards for Texas Southern. Johnson completed 4 of 11 passes with an interception.