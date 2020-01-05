Breaking News
UPDATE: Tyler man’s charges upgraded to capital murder for body found in trunk

Michigan WR Nico Collins staying in school for senior year

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.

Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media.

His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.

Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories