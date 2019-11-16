Michigan State’s Panasiuk ejected against No. 14 Michigan

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk has been ejected from Saturday’s game at No. 14 Michigan after a roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter.

The official announced that Panasiuk was called for a “flagrant” penalty, and he was removed from the game with Michigan leading 34-10.

It’s been a flag-filled game with plenty of 15-yard penalties – no surprise for a matchup between these in-state rivals. The teams combined for 136 yards in penalties through the first three quarters.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories