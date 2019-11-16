Michigan State’s Panasiuk ejected against No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk has been ejected from Saturday’s game at No. 14 Michigan after a roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter.

The official announced that Panasiuk was called for a “flagrant” penalty, and he was removed from the game with Michigan leading 34-10.

It’s been a flag-filled game with plenty of 15-yard penalties – no surprise for a matchup between these in-state rivals. The teams combined for 136 yards in penalties through the first three quarters.

