Breaking News

Miami says senior linebacker Zach McCloud will redshirt

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Miami coach Manny Diaz says senior linebacker Zach McCloud has chosen to redshirt this season and preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.

McCloud was a three-year starter at Miami but appeared only sparingly in the Hurricanes’ first four games this season, with the team primarily using two-linebacker sets instead of having three on the field as in years past. McCloud can still appear in one more game this season and be eligible for the redshirt, under a new NCAA rule that went into effect in 2018.

Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney have gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps at linebacker this year.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC