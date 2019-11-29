Miami (Ohio) with 4 TDs in second half, beats Ball St. 41-27

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Caleb Huntley ran for three touchdowns and Ball State scored 27 points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 41-27 on Friday.

Miami (7-5, 6-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, entered having already clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division title. The RedHawks will face Central Michigan in the conference championship on Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. Ball State (5-7, 4-4) concludes its season by snapping a four-game losing streak.

The RedHawks built a 27-14 halftime lead, but Ball State’s Drew Plitt threw a pair of 40-yard touchdown passes to Yo’Heinz Tyler. Huntley, who scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, added 5- and 30-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Huntley had 134 yards rushing on 24 carries. Plitt also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Justin Hall in the second quarter and finished 26-of-40 passing for 317 yards.

Jaylon Bester ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Miami. Brett Gabbert added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson and Lonnie Phelps ran 32 yards into the end zone off a blocked punt in the second quarter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories