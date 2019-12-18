McNeese ineligible for 2020 postseason

(STATS) – McNeese’s football team is ineligible for the 2020 postseason due to NCAA Academic Program Rate penalties, the Southland Conference university announced Tuesday.

APR scores measure the classroom performance of a team over a four-year period, with penalties incurring for a score below 930 on a scale of 1,000. McNeese’s score ranged over the 2015-16 through 2018-19 period.

The Cowboys have appeared in the FCS playoffs 16 times, most recently in 2015. This past season, they went 7-5 in coach Sterlin Gilbert’s first campaign. Gilbert said he was aware of the possibility of APR issues when he accepted the position last December.

“When Coach Gilbert came on board last December, he immediately began developing an academic performance improvement plan for the football team,” athletic director Bruce Hemphill said. “That plan is working and the academic performance of the team has improved considerably. We are making strides toward meeting or exceeding the 930 threshold for 2019-2020.”

This is the first time McNeese athletics has had a team fall under the APR threshold.