Maine rallies late to down Rhode Island 34-30

ORONO, Maine (AP)Joe Fagnano’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Earnest Edward’s with 34 seconds left capped Maine’s fourth-quarter comeback and the Black Bears beat Rhode Island 34-30 on Saturday.

Fagnano led Maine (6-5, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) on a five-play, 81-yard drive in 73 seconds with a 44-yard completion to Devin Young on the initial play of the drive. Rhode Island (2-9, 0-7) ended the game when Vito Priore completed a 32-yard pass to Ahmere Dorsey at Maine’s 18-yard line.

Rhode Island started the fourth with a 24-13 lead and extended it a to a two-score margin with C.J. Carrick’s 38-yard field goal with 9:52 left.

Emmanuel Reed’s 12-yard TD run reduced the margin on Maine’s ensuing drive. Carrick missed a 44-yard attempt on the Rams’ next drive, which Maine took advantage of when Joe Fitzaptrick knotted the score with a 3-yard TD run. Carrick made a 29-yarder for the Rams last lead of the game.

Fagnano was 20-of-29 passing for 216 yards and two scores.

Naim Jones led Rhode Island with 167 yards rushing on 31 carries and two TDs.

